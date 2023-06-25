English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Karnataka medical student arrested for growing and selling cannabis to classmates

    Three people, including a medical student, have been arrested in Karnataka for growing and selling cannabis.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 25, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST
    Cannabis

    A Karnataka student has been accused of growing cannabis at home

    Three people, including a medical student, have been arrested in Karnataka for growing and selling cannabis. According to news agency ANI, the accused have been identified as Vighnaraj, Pandidorai and Vinod Kumar.

    Vighnaraj, a student of a private medical college, was growing ganja at home using hi-tech farming techniques. His associates Pandidorai and Vinod Kumar would help him peddle the illegal drug to other college students.


    Police has seized ganja, ganja seeds and charas from the three accused. A case has also been registered against them at Shivamogga rural police station under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).


    Shivamogga SP Mithun Kumar told ANI: “Vighnaraj is a student of a private medical college in Shivamogga was growing Cannabis (ganja) at his house with hi-tech farming techniques. The other two accused helped him in selling the Cannabis to the college students in the town. We have recovered 227 grams of ganja, 1.53 kg of raw ganja, 10 grams of Charas and a small bottle containing ganja seeds from the accused.”

    “Police received information that the accused was involved in the business for the last three and half months,” Kumar added.

    Related stories

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cannabis #Karnataka #marijuana
    first published: Jun 25, 2023 01:29 pm