Karnataka medical student arrested for growing and selling cannabis to classmates

A Karnataka student has been accused of growing cannabis at home

Three people, including a medical student, have been arrested in Karnataka for growing and selling cannabis. According to news agency ANI, the accused have been identified as Vighnaraj, Pandidorai and Vinod Kumar.

Vighnaraj, a student of a private medical college, was growing ganja at home using hi-tech farming techniques. His associates Pandidorai and Vinod Kumar would help him peddle the illegal drug to other college students.

Police has seized ganja, ganja seeds and charas from the three accused. A case has also been registered against them at Shivamogga rural police station under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



Karnataka | Three persons, identified as Vighnaraj, Pandidorai and Vinod Kumar, were arrested for growing and selling cannabis. Vighnaraj, a student of a private medical college, was growing cannabis at home through hi-tech farming and selling it to other college students. 227… pic.twitter.com/hpVrBaHx77

— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

Shivamogga SP Mithun Kumar told ANI: “Vighnaraj is a student of a private medical college in Shivamogga was growing Cannabis (ganja) at his house with hi-tech farming techniques. The other two accused helped him in selling the Cannabis to the college students in the town. We have recovered 227 grams of ganja, 1.53 kg of raw ganja, 10 grams of Charas and a small bottle containing ganja seeds from the accused.”

“Police received information that the accused was involved in the business for the last three and half months,” Kumar added.