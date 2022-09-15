Viral video: Karnataka social worker rolls on muddy road to protest against potholes

Nityananda Olakadu was inspired by a ritual called "Urulu Seve" in which devotees roll on the ground of temples seeking blessings and praying for the welfare of loved ones. (Screengrab from video shared by ANI)

A social worker from Karnataka has been protesting against the pothole-riddled roads in Udupi in a unique manner -- by rolling around in it.

Nityananda Olakadu was inspired by a ritual called "Urulu Seve" in which devotees roll on the ground of temples seeking blessings and praying for the welfare of loved ones.



He began his protest on Wednesday by breaking a coconut and conducting an aarti to the muddy potholes on the road.

Later, addressing the media, Olakadu said that the stretch of road on the Udupi-Manipal national highway has been in a pathetic condition despite a tender for it being allotted three years ago.

“No one is raising any issue. Thousands of people use this road every day. Even the chief minister has passed through this stretch," he said. "Either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Minister Nitin Gadkari should arrive here for the road to be repaired.”

While the authorities are yet to respond to this incident, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka has recently said that the government would launch a Noida Twin Towers-like demolition drive to remove "illegal encroachments", as Bengaluru counts its losses after last week’s rain brought the tech hub to its knees.

The state government and civic authorities are facing criticism as large parts of Bengaluru were inundated, with roads, homes and offices flooded, exposing the damage done by unregulated construction and lack of infrastructure in the city.

Speaking during the assembly session on September 13, the minister said the state would raze illegal constructions across the city just like the Twin Tower demolition.