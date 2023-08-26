Karnataka police officer's son arrested for performing a wheelie on his scooter

Syed Ayman performed a wheelie on the ring road from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to the water tank in the Rajeev Nagar area of Mysuru. (Representational Photo).

The son of a police officer in Mysuru, Karnataka was arrested after he was caught performing a dangerous stunt on his scooter in the city.

A case was filed against the police officer's son Syed Ayman and as per the report, he performed a wheelie on August 19 between 2:30pm and 3 pm on the ring road from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to the water tank in the Rajeev Nagar area of the city. Police officials said a video of Ayman performing the stunt was released on different social media platforms.

The news of Ayman's arrest was confirmed by senior police officer Alok Kumar on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday , who said that legal action was being taken on the man who performed the stunt.

"Traffic PSI's son , who posted his video performing wheeling stunt on Mysore ORR, is apprehended and legal action being taken at Mysore, Siddharth Traffic Police Station .“Law of the land should apply to everyone equally," he wrote.

Ayman was booked for numerous violations that included driving dangerously, racing and trials of speed, general provision for punishment of offences, wearing of protective headgear and rash driving or riding on a public way.

