English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Karnataka man kills son in fight over chicken curry

    Karnataka: The son picked up a quarrel with his father, who in a fit of rage, hit him with a wooden club, resulting in his death.

    PTI
    April 06, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
    chicken curry pixabay

    The chicken curry prepared in the house was gobbled up by father by the time the son returned home, sources said. (Representational image)

    A 32-year-old man died after his enraged father allegedly hit him with a wooden club for quarrelling over not getting to taste a dish made at home in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.

    The incident happened at Guttigar in Sullia taluk of the district on Tuesday, they said.

    The victim has been identified as Shivaram, who was killed during a verbal duel with his father, Sheena, over the issue of getting to eat homemade chicken curry.

    Sources said the chicken curry prepared in the house was gobbled up by Shivaram's father by the time he returned home. The son picked up a quarrel with his father, who in a fit of rage, hit Shivaram with a wooden club, resulting in his death.

    Subrahmanya police, who rushed to the spot, arrested the accused. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

    PTI
    Tags: #chicken curry #Karnataka
    first published: Apr 6, 2023 09:15 am