    Karnataka: Man collapses at railway station, professor misses train to take him to hospital

    Hemavathi, a college lecturer was waiting with heavy luggage to board a train to Bengaluru, but a medical emergency led her to change her plan.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
    (Representational image)

    

    A professor in Karnataka has earned appreciation for helping a man who collapsed at a railway station in Mangaluru, The Times of India reported. Hemavathi was to travel to Bengaluru but abandoned her plans to get the man to a hospital.

    The woman was waiting at the Bantawala station in Mangaluru on September 28 when she heard a loud thud behind her. She turned to see that a man had fallen down.

    "He was sweating and had turned cold," Hemavathi told the newspaper. "I wiped his face and started asking people to help me."

    But others were rushing to catch trains.

    She gathered her luggage as well as the man's bags and took him outside the railway station, the newspaper.

    She hailed an auto to head to a private hospital. "He gave the number of his father in-law, a doctor, who made arrangements to shift him to KMC Hospital, Mangaluru," Hemavathi told TOI.

    At KMC, the doctors treated the man for cardiac instability. He said he wouldn't be alive had Hemavathi not helped him.

    Hemavathi left for Bengaluru the next day. But their paths were to cross again.

    Earlier this week, they both met at the same hospital. The man had an appointment there and Hemavathi had also brought in her mother for a check-up.

    At the hospital, doctors gave her a certificate of appreciation, TOI reported.
    Tags: #Karnataka #Mangaluru
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 02:10 pm
