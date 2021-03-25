Karnataka HC quashes FIR against Kangana Ranaut for tweet on protesting farmers: Report

The Karnataka High Court on March 25 set aside the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her tweet against farmers protesting against the Centre’s agriculture laws, Bar and Bench reported. Ranaut in her tweet had called the protestors “terrorists”.

According to the report, the court remitted the matter back to the magistrate for fresh consideration after observing that the magistrate acted mechanically.

"Petition is allowed. Order is set aside and remitted back to the magistrate for consideration. Matter to be considered afresh,” single-judge of Justice HP Sandhesh said.

However, the court disapproved of the nature of tweets put out by the 34-year-old actor, and read out her tweets in open court.

“Look at her own twitter. She makes such statements..... Anyone can be called a terrorist now….Celebrities while making statements must hold their tongue,” stated the single-judge, visibly irritated after going through the tweets.

On October 9, a Judicial Magistrate First Class Court in Karnataka’s Tumkur district had directed the state police to register an FIR against the actor. The court’s order came after lawyer L Ramesh Naik filed a complaint.

The FIR was filed on October 14 under Sections 108 (abetment), wanton vilification upon a community (153A) and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504) of the Indian Penal Code.

After this, Ranaut moved the High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against her.

In her tweet posted in September, Ranaut while speaking about the protesting farmers had said, “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA [the Citizenship Amendment] act that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformations about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists,” she wrote. “You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation.”