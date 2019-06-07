Karnataka govt urges temples to pray for rain

The JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka has asked temples to perform rituals for rain, which has caused protests from rationalists in a state that is one of the first to propose an anti-superstition bill.

The state is reeling under severe water crisis, with 156 of its 176 talukas being declared drought-stricken. Around 3,000 villages in the state are sourcing drinking water from private tankers.

Meanwhile, hundreds of temples in Karnataka have been told to expend Rs 10,000 daily to perform the rituals. The total cost of the exercise will easily run into lakhs of rupees, which could have been used to provide relief to the drought-affected areas, say rationalists.

According to a Quint report, DK Shivakumar, the state’s water resources minister, offered prayers at the Rishyashruna Bringeshwara temple in Chikkamagaluru. He backed the state’s decision, saying such rituals have been a part of their culture for years.

“The citizens of Karnataka believe that if prayers are offered at the Rishyashrunga Bringeshwara temple, they will be blessed with good rainfall. With this thought, the Muzrai department decided to hold prayers as a precautionary measure to get good rains this year, because the state faced severe drought,” Shivakumar said.

Speaking to the media, one of the priests said three prayers were to be offered for this particular ritual. “Today we conducted Varuna pooja and Varuna homa. Then we sat in water-filled pots to conduct Prajanya Jappa. This will please lord Shiva and lord Varuna, who will ensure good monsoons; we may see the result really soon,” said SR Dikshit, the head priest of Usloor’s Someshwara temple, one of the temples where the rituals were conducted.

Muzrai department, which overlooks the functioning of 37,000 temples in the state, confirmed that the order had been issued. The officials, however, said they were unaware of the number of temples offering such prayers.

The government order asked only the temples “with adequate resources” to conduct the special rituals. There are 450 temples considered financially sound. “If only these temples took part in the exercise, the total expense incurred would amount to Rs 45 lakh approximately.