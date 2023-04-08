Karnataka girl loses father, writes exam after 630 km of travel

A Class 10 girl studying in a residential school in Karnataka travelled 630km from Shivamogga district to her hometown of Koppal and returned back to her school in 12 hours to write an English-language exam on Thursday without having the time to process the death of her father.

The girl, who was identified as Arshiya, joined the residential school in 2022 and her father died because of a heart attack on Wednesday. The girl's brother contacted the school principal to inform them the news. The principal told the hostel warden to not share the news with the girl and instead she was informed that her family was expecting her to be home for Ramzan and told her to leave for Koppal.

On reaching Koppal (315km from Shivamogga) at around 4 am in the morning, the girl was informed about the death of her father and was given a mere 30 minutes to spend with her family. She later travelled back to Shivamogga to give her exam, despite the family not showing the willingness, initially.

"Later, I requested her brother and sisters to send her back to Shivamogga to attend the exam. Unwilling initially, the family decided to put her studies first," the principal told The Times of India. He also revealed that the girl had fainted after seeing her deceased father's body. The girl witnessed her father's final rites over a video call.

Moneycontrol News