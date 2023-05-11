Karnataka elections: Policeman comes to duty after mother's death, leaves Twitter divided. Video

The official, identified as Ashok from Betageri Extension Police Station, told reporters that his brother took up the responsibility of performing the last rites and he did not ask for leave. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by twitter.com/@DgpKarnataka).

A policeman in Karnataka's Gadag district turned up for election duty, a day after his mother's death. The official, identified as Ashok from Betageri Extension Police Station, told reporters that his brother took up the responsibility of performing the last rites and he did not ask for leave.

"My mother was unwell, she was almost 80. Last year she had fallen and hurt her leg. Even after an operation the injury did not heel. She faced breathing issues and later died in the morning. I have a brother at home, who would perform the last rites. I came for election duty.

"I did not take leave. My mother took care of me when we were young, and similarly, now the police department is taking care of me. My duty is also like a mother to me, so I decided to come for the election duty today," he said in a video shared by DGP Karnataka.



His mother passed away while he was deputed for election duty. He was asked to proceed on leave but he refused to go. Duty first. Proud of you. pic.twitter.com/2FaNRNd7Fz — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) May 9, 2023

The policeman was later felicitated by his colleagues for his commitment towards his duty. The video generated mixed reactions on Twitter with many praising the man for dedication while others questioning his decision to report for election duty.

"Salute an officer like him and many others who put aside their feelings and serve the people of this Country #India," a user wrote.

"There is nothing to be proud of this. His responsibility to his family (especially mother) comes first. All work can wait. All work must wait. No one can take that space of a mother," another wrote.

"Sir, Hats off to you Sir Duty is as the mother. Thank you Sir. My death condolences to your mother. May her soul rest in peace," a third user wrote.

"Nonsense ! What is election duty ? 90% of the duty is to protect the corrupt politicians and so called leaders while they are on election rally ! Nothing is more than parents and family," another user wrote.

