Karnataka declares journalists as frontline workers. Here’s a list of other states that have done the same

“We will treat journalists as frontline workers and vaccinate them on a priority basis,” Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said.

Moneycontrol News
May 04, 2021 / 10:01 PM IST
Representational image

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on May 4 declared that all journalists will be regarded as frontline workers and announced that they will be vaccinated against COIVD-19 on priority.

“We will treat journalists as frontline workers and vaccinate them on a priority basis,” CM Yediyurappa said.

Here is a list of all the other states that have also declared journalists as frontline workers for priority vaccination:

Odisha: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared journalists as frontline COVID-19 warriors last week. Ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh was also announced for the next of kin of working scribes who died of COVID-19.

Bihar: The Bihar government decided to give frontline worker status to journalists for priority COVID-19 vaccination. Bihar government’s official statement said all journalists accredited with the Information and Public Relations Department at the state level along with non-accredited ones authenticated by district public relation officers, will be considered as frontline workers.

West Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared journalists to be COVID-19 warriors. She said: “Journalists have taken risk and worked on the field all these days like other Covid warriors. I declare you Covid warriors too. Let the Chief Secretary note this down.”

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister-elect MK Stalin said on May 4 that journalists will be considered as frontline workers. “All media persons working in newspapers, visual and audio media at the risk of their lives due to rain, sun and floods will be considered as frontline employees in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Uttarakhand: On April 3, Uttarakhand declared journalists as frontline workers and announced that they will be vaccinated on priority regardless of age.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared media professionals accredited with the state government to be frontline workers, stating they are risking their lives to perform their duty during coronavirus pandemic.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #COVID-19 Vaccination #journalists
first published: May 4, 2021 10:01 pm

