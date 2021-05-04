Karnataka declares journalists as frontline workers. Here’s a list of other states that have done the same

Representational image

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on May 4 declared that all journalists will be regarded as frontline workers and announced that they will be vaccinated against COIVD-19 on priority.

“We will treat journalists as frontline workers and vaccinate them on a priority basis,” CM Yediyurappa said.

Here is a list of all the other states that have also declared journalists as frontline workers for priority vaccination:

Odisha: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik declared journalists as frontline COVID-19 warriors last week. Ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh was also announced for the next of kin of working scribes who died of COVID-19.

Bihar: The Bihar government decided to give frontline worker status to journalists for priority COVID-19 vaccination. Bihar government’s official statement said all journalists accredited with the Information and Public Relations Department at the state level along with non-accredited ones authenticated by district public relation officers, will be considered as frontline workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

West Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared journalists to be COVID-19 warriors. She said: “Journalists have taken risk and worked on the field all these days like other Covid warriors. I declare you Covid warriors too. Let the Chief Secretary note this down.”

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister-elect MK Stalin said on May 4 that journalists will be considered as frontline workers. “All media persons working in newspapers, visual and audio media at the risk of their lives due to rain, sun and floods will be considered as frontline employees in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Uttarakhand: On April 3, Uttarakhand declared journalists as frontline workers and announced that they will be vaccinated on priority regardless of age.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared media professionals accredited with the state government to be frontline workers, stating they are risking their lives to perform their duty during coronavirus pandemic.