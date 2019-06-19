Karnataka cops arrest seven for illegally selling rail tickets worth Rs 4 lakh

Seven persons who had connections with the railway ticket black market were arrested by the railway police force from different major cities in Karnataka, including Bengaluru. The arrests were made over the past two weeks, and 321 rail tickets worth around Rs 4 lakh were seized.

The seven people arrested worked for Ramakrishna Tours and Travels and Manu Tours and Travels from Bengaluru, Ambika Electrical and Hardware Shop in Periyapatna, Mysuru, and Meenaxi iWay, Belagavi, reported The News Minute.

The Railway Police said the seven accused exploited e-ticketing and ticket counter facilities, which eventually deprived general public of getting tickets at the counters or booking them from the IRCTC website.

South Western Railway CPRO E Vijaya, said: “E-tickets, cash, mobile phones, and computer accessories were also seized from the four firms. We have booked the accused agents under Section 143 of the Railway Act.”

The arrests were the result of a nation-wide operation to weed out such touts; it was started by the Information Technology cell of the Indian Railways. So far, 387 agents have been arrested by the Railway Police over alleged involvement with the black market; altogether, more than 20,000 tickets were seized.

Explaining the operation in detail, Debasmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, the divisional security commissioner, said: “We planned a drive to crackdown on the touts, falling back on local intelligence for tip-offs. We realized that software is used to skew the central servers from a distance. Our probe is still on and we are trying to find out the specifics of these software and how they manage to bypass the central system.”

“We have learnt that the kingpin is not based out of our division or Bengaluru. We have, however, identified the person and will arrest him soon. The closer we are getting to analysing and tracking down fishy IP addresses and blacklisting them, the more advanced technology is being used by the touts to mask their IP addresses,” the security commissioner added.

After being arrested, the IRCTC agent logins of all the seven were cancelled.

All the accused have admitted to being guilty.