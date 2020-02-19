App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 07:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka BJP’s open challenge to anti-CAA protesters

Dubbing the CAA “humanitarian”, BJP claimed no person opposing the law will be able to furnish the name of a single Indian who would stand to lose anything from it

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has thrown an open challenge to people protesting against the amended citizenship law and asked them to prove how it will affect any Indian citizen adversely.

Dubbing the implementation of the contentious new Citizenship Amendment Act a “humanitarian” move, the saffron party claimed no person opposing CAA will be able to furnish the name of a single Indian who would stand to lose anything from it.

Taking to Twitter on February 19, it wrote:

The country has seen multiple protests, led primarily by students, against the law passed by the BJP government at the Centre. The CAA expedites the process of granting citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, but leaves out the Muslims from these nations. The citizenship law is accused of destroying the secular fabric of the country by making religion a guarantee for seeking citizenship.

Anti-CAA protestors also contend that this law coupled with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) can prove to be a nefarious design of the right-wing government to disenfranchise the Muslim population of India.

While the government has repeatedly denied all such allegations and reiterated that the law only aims to help persecuted minorities become Indian citizens, the protests continue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has refused to repeal CAA over “misunderstandings” and launched several counter campaigns to clear misconceptions surrounding the Act. They maintain that the unrest surrounding CAA is a result of fear-mongering by opposition parties.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 07:19 pm

tags #Anti-CAA Protests #Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 #Karnataka BJP

