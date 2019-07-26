App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kargil Vijay Diwas: India remembers martyrs and war heroes, celebrates 20 years of Operation Vijay

In a show of solidarity with the martyrs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes on Twitter by sharing throwback images of himself in Kargil.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

This year will mark the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India’s victory in “Operation Vijay”, commonly referred to as the ‘Kargil War’. The security forces of the country have planned a host of events across the country starting July 25 to celebrate this day and remember the war heroes.

While the day is observed with much fanfare every year on July 26, it is the 20th anniversary of India’s win over infiltrating Pakistani troopers, making it even more special. Military personnel remember this victorious day and organise events at Dras-Kargil sector every year while celebrations are also held in New Delhi at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate.

In a show of solidarity with the martyrs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes on Twitter. He shared throwback images of his visit to Kargil during the war. Several Indians joined him in paying their respects to the war heroes, making Kargil Vijay Diwas trend on Twitter.

Other initiatives arranged around the country:

Military personnel, civilians, and celebrities alike have made special arrangements to make this day more memorable and pay their tributes to the over 500 Indian soldiers who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Vicky Kaushal-starrer blockbuster movie Uri: The Surgical Strike will return to theatres once again on July 26. According to a report by the Mumbai Mirror, the war-drama based on the surgical strikes conducted by our forces in 2016 will be showcased in 500 cinema halls across the country.

According to a presser released by the Ministry of home affairs, the 20th anniversary of victory in “Operation Vijay” will see Border Security Force personnel conducting activities involving the stakeholders of border areas. In the week-long programmes planned thus, the family members of martyrs and gallantry award winners of all security forces residing in border areas will be felicitated.

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat also released a song to celebrate the 20th anniversary of victory in Kargil War and remember the contributions of the brave officers and soldiers who fought the war. Lyricist Sameer wrote the song “Tujhe Bhulega Na Tera Hindustan” and several Bollywood bigwigs are featured in the video.

Apart from this, the Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express that was flagged off earlier in July was covered in vinyl wrappings of Indian Army men who fought in the Kargil conflict. A total of 10 trains depicting the same will be flagged off to mark the 20th anniversary, reported The Tribune.

 
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 11:47 am

tags #Kargil War #Operation Vijay #Vijay Diwas

