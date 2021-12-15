MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Karan Johar says his home 'no Covid hotspot' after Kareena Kapoor, others test positive

Karan Johan said he, his family members and everyone at home have tested negative for COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 01:25 PM IST
Karan Johar issued a clarification amid reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan and others who contracted the virus had attended a dinner hosted by him. (File photo Instagrammed by karanjohar)

Filmmaker Karan Johan on Wednesday said he, his family members and everyone at home have tested negative for COVID-19, two days after actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for the virus.

Johar issued a clarification amid reports that Kapoor Khan and others who contracted the virus had attended a dinner hosted by him last week.

“I would like to clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a ‘party’… And my home which we maintain strict protocols in is certainly no ‘hotspot’ of Covid (sic),” he said in a statement on Instagram Stories.

“All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly… my request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts,” Karan Johar said.

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan said she has isolated herself and is following all protocols. Sharing an update with her fans and followers, she said she is not showing any symptoms and urged those who came in contact with her to get tested.

Her residence was sealed by Mumbai’s civic body.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan says 'feeling ok' after testing positive for COVID-19

Amrita Arora also shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, confirming her diagnosis. "I have tested positive for Covid. I'm following all the medical guidelines and BMC rules. Anyone who has been in contact with me, please get tested," she wrote, adding that her family and staff are fully vaccinated and have tested negative.

The two actors were tested on Saturday, sources in Mumbai’s civic body were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Tags: #Covid-19 #Karan Johar #Kareena Kapoor
first published: Dec 15, 2021 01:15 pm

