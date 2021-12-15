Karan Johar says his home 'no Covid hotspot' after Kareena Kapoor, others test positive

Karan Johar issued a clarification amid reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan and others who contracted the virus had attended a dinner hosted by him. (File photo Instagrammed by karanjohar)

Filmmaker Karan Johan on Wednesday said he, his family members and everyone at home have tested negative for COVID-19, two days after actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for the virus.

Johar issued a clarification amid reports that Kapoor Khan and others who contracted the virus had attended a dinner hosted by him last week.

“I would like to clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a ‘party’… And my home which we maintain strict protocols in is certainly no ‘hotspot’ of Covid (sic),” he said in a statement on Instagram Stories.

“All of us are responsible and masked at all times and no one would treat this pandemic lightly… my request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts,” Karan Johar said.

Karan Johan shared his statement on Instagram Stories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan said she has isolated herself and is following all protocols. Sharing an update with her fans and followers, she said she is not showing any symptoms and urged those who came in contact with her to get tested.

Her residence was sealed by Mumbai’s civic body.

Amrita Arora also shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, confirming her diagnosis. "I have tested positive for Covid. I'm following all the medical guidelines and BMC rules. Anyone who has been in contact with me, please get tested," she wrote, adding that her family and staff are fully vaccinated and have tested negative.

The two actors were tested on Saturday, sources in Mumbai’s civic body were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.