Kanye West concedes the US presidential elections 2020; here's how Twitter reacted

The artist's name soon started dominating Twitter trends, with many discussing his loss in the election while others lauded him for "trying". Truly, Twitterati seem to adore his antics for the content he gives them.
American rapper Kanye West declared on November 4 that he had conceded defeat as a United States presidential candidate and hinted that he will mount for another run in 2024. "KANYE 2024," the rapper, also known as Yeezy, posted on Twitter.
KANYE 2024 pic.twitter.com/Zm2pKcn12t
— ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2020
Check out a few reactions.
Kanye lookin at the map like pic.twitter.com/LCkJsL63k1— Stevie (@steviesburner2) November 4, 2020
Feeling bad for my dude @/kanyewest #USElections2020 pic.twitter.com/co9pUoStVT
— CYNTHIA (@DilDiyaGallan) November 4, 2020
kanye west right now#Elecciones2020 pic.twitter.com/d27QCVQ8Eu— José. (@HellCore_) November 4, 2020
Kanye West's exclusive interview after losing #Election2020: pic.twitter.com/wIzB1OUTbM
— Gunther (@WhtsMyLastName) November 4, 2020
kanye west after seeing the amount of votes he got pic.twitter.com/QHQbVhnjbz— laura (@brochupanties) November 4, 2020
Earlier, the 43-year-old rapper also announced on Twitter that he had voted for himself in the US presidential election 2020."God is so good," West tweeted Tuesday. "Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me."
God is so good Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me.
— ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020
He later posted video of himself casting his vote in Cody, Wyoming, where he wrote himself in on the ballot. The fact that West voted for himself also prompted many reactions.
Kanye West after leaving the polls voting for himself... pic.twitter.com/7AB1GDDZg2— I recommend the TOAST!! (@SmashBro_Mookie) November 4, 2020
No one:
Kanye West after voting for himself:November 3, 2020
the fact that in the 40 something years you have been alive you have never voted other than for yourself... embarrassing— jacques (@JacquesRep) November 4, 2020