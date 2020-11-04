172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|kanye-west-concedes-the-us-presidential-elections-2020-heres-how-twitter-reacted-6066231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kanye West concedes the US presidential elections 2020; here's how Twitter reacted

The artist's name soon started dominating Twitter trends, with many discussing his loss in the election while others lauded him for "trying". Truly, Twitterati seem to adore his antics for the content he gives them.

Moneycontrol News
American rapper Kanya West declared on July 4 that he will run for US President, prompting speculations, analysis and, yes, memes. Although he has strong opinions about it, West doesn't have any political background. But he is not the first one to not have one and run for the President. Here are some of the other US Presidential candidates who did not and do not have political background.
American rapper Kanya West declared on July 4 that he will run for US President, prompting speculations, analysis and, yes, memes. Although he has strong opinions about it, West doesn't have any political background. But he is not the first one to not have one and run for the President. Here are some of the other US Presidential candidates who did not and do not have political background.

American rapper Kanye West declared on November 4 that he had conceded defeat as a United States presidential candidate and hinted that he will mount for another run in 2024. "KANYE 2024," the rapper, also known as Yeezy, posted on Twitter.

The artist's name soon started dominating Twitter trends, with many discussing his loss in the election while others lauded him for "trying". Users took no time to flood social media sites with memes around his decision to concede.

Check out a few reactions.

Close





Earlier, the 43-year-old rapper also announced on Twitter that he had voted for himself in the US presidential election 2020.

"God is so good," West tweeted Tuesday. "Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me."

He later posted video of himself casting his vote in Cody, Wyoming, where he wrote himself in on the ballot. The fact that West voted for himself also prompted many reactions.

Truly, Twitterati seem to adore his antics for the content he gives them.



First Published on Nov 4, 2020 05:04 pm

tags #Kanye West #United States #US Election 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.