Kanye West concedes the US presidential elections 2020; here's how Twitter reacted

American rapper Kanya West declared on July 4 that he will run for US President, prompting speculations, analysis and, yes, memes. Although he has strong opinions about it, West doesn't have any political background. But he is not the first one to not have one and run for the President. Here are some of the other US Presidential candidates who did not and do not have political background.

American rapper Kanye West declared on November 4 that he had conceded defeat as a United States presidential candidate and hinted that he will mount for another run in 2024. "KANYE 2024," the rapper, also known as Yeezy, posted on Twitter.

The artist's name soon started dominating Twitter trends, with many discussing his loss in the election while others lauded him for "trying". Users took no time to flood social media sites with memes around his decision to concede.

Check out a few reactions.



kanye west after seeing the amount of votes he got pic.twitter.com/QHQbVhnjbz — laura (@brochupanties) November 4, 2020



Earlier, the 43-year-old rapper also announced on Twitter that he had voted for himself in the US presidential election 2020.



God is so good Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me.

— ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

He later posted video of himself casting his vote in Cody, Wyoming, where he wrote himself in on the ballot. The fact that West voted for himself also prompted many reactions.

Truly, Twitterati seem to adore his antics for the content he gives them.



Kanye West after leaving the polls voting for himself... pic.twitter.com/7AB1GDDZg2 — I recommend the TOAST!! (@SmashBro_Mookie) November 4, 2020





No one:

Kanye West after voting for himself: pic.twitter.com/msvfFRqSSt — Bobby Shmurda Clips (@ShmurdaBobbyGS9) November 3, 2020