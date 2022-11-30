Kanye West-Kim Kardashian divorce settlement: How much the rapper will pay his ex-wife

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced. The former couple has reached a settlement finalising their split, court documents obtained by People magazine show.

Under the terms of the settlement, Kanye West will pay $200,000 a month in child support to Kim Kardashian. Although the two will share joint custody of their four children - North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – Kardashian will receive child support as the children are expected to spend most of their time with her.

West, 45, will also be responsible for half of the children’s expenses, including education, private security and college.

West and Kardashian had a prenuptial agreement that kept their property largely separate, according to The Guardian. Neither will pay the other spousal support.

The celebrity couple were married in 2014, and Kardashian filed for divorce last year, citing irreconcilable differences.

A judge declared the two legally single in March this year. However, the issue of the division of their property and finances was to be decided in a trial starting December 14, which has now been averted since the two reached a divorce settlement.

Details of their divorce settlement were reported by several media outlets, citing Los Angeles County Superior Court documents.

The New York Post reported that both parents must agree on what school the children will attend and other decisions involving therapy, counseling or religious activities.

The children will not be allowed to move more than 60 miles (100 km) from Kardashian's home in Hidden Hills near Los Angeles before they finish high school or turn 19 years old, the Post reported. Each parent will have access to the children on their birthdays and other special occasions, the report added.

West has agreed to transfer one Hidden Hills property to Kim Kardashian, who will also keep properties in Malibu and Riverside, California, and Harrison, Idaho.

Both West and Kardashian will pay their own debts.

(With inputs from Reuters)