Kanpur clerk applies for leave to resolve fight with wife, letter is viral

A leave application written by a Kanpur-based clerk is being widely shared on social media. The reason -- his explanation for asking for days off.

The employee, Shamshad Ahmed, in a letter to his higher up, detailed a tiff he was having with his wife.

Ahmed said after a fight, his wife took their daughter and two grandchildren to her parents' home in a village. He said he was very upset about his wife leaving and had to go bring her back home.

"There has been an argument with my wife regarding 'pyaar-mohabbat' (love)," the man wrote . "Please accept my request for leave from August 4 to August 8."





According to an India Today report, the man's leave request has been approved.

Social media users had varied comments about the letter.

"UP (Uttar Pradesh) ki baat hi kuch alag hai (UP is unique)," a Twitter user said .

"Shamshad's colleagues made fun of him but he said he only wrote the truth," an account named "Unnao ek soch" tweeted.