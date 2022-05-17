English
    Kannada actor Chethana Raj, 21, dies after plastic surgery

    Chethana Raj, a popular face on Kannada television, died at the age of 21 after undergoing a fat removal procedure.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 17, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST
    Chethana Raj died due to complications from a plastic surgery.

    Kannada TV actor Chethana Raj died after undergoing plastic surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru. She was 21.

    Chethana Raj, a popular face on Kannada television, was admitted to Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Clinic in Rajajinagar on May 16. According to an NDTV report, she underwent a fat removal procedure at the clinic but developed complications after the surgery. Her health deteriorated when fluid started accumulating in her lungs.

    The actor died of a cardiac arrest on Monday.

    Her parents have alleged that medical negligence caused their daughter’s death and filed a case against doctors at Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Clinic.

    Doctors at the clinic reportedly tried to revive Raj with CPR after she suffered a cardiac arrest. They took her to the nearby Kaade Hospital when she became unresponsive.

    Chethana Raj did not inform her parents about the plastic surgery. Her parents allege that the hospital did not take their consent before performing the surgery. It was a friend of Raj’s who signed the consent form, they say.

    ‘My daughter died due to the negligence of the hospital. The doctors have conducted surgery without parental consent and without proper equipment,” her father was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

    “My daughter was hale and hearty. She was absolutely fine. She had gone to hospital with her friends. Someone has suggested to her that she had more fat in the waist and without consulting any family member she had come for the surgery,” he added.



    first published: May 17, 2022 04:33 pm
