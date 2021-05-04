Kangana Ranaut's Twitter suspension: Here are some controversial tweets posted by the actress

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been permanently suspended for violation of the social media platform’s policies. The actor had on May 4 tweeted about the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after the assembly election results were declared. (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)

Kangana Ranaut, who has been known to make noise on Twitter, will never be able to post anything on the microblogging site now, as Twitter has suspended her account permanently.

While the actress says she will not be silenced by this move, Twitter has deleted her tweets multiple times in the past for violating their policies.

Take a look at some of the rather infamous tweets that @KanganaTeam has tweeted in the past that were controversial and not in good taste.

The Snowflake Feminist Tweet

This tweet of Kangana attacked women who according to her were 'snowflake' feminists, as they never stood up to support her. As a result, the 'Fashion' star started a whole new battle, this time, with the feminists or "suicidal snowflake feminist', as she called them.

"Love how all depressed and suicidal snowflake feminists are doing tauba tauba about premarital sex, some of them are scandalised that a Padma Shri awardee indulges in sex what is with this Victorian/Islamic approach to a woman’s sexuality, snow flakes are melting on my TL," Ranaut had tweeted. "One more suicidal snowflake calling me names for no reason. Blocking you, you don’t deserve my light. Rest in peace," she added.

Rihana Row

When the farmer protests in India were at their peak, the international pop singer brought a lot of attention on Twitter and in the international media with her tweet that remarked why people aren't talking about the protests.

Ranaut, who made headlines for calling protesting farmers' 'terrorists', slammed Rihanna for interfering in India's 'internal matter'.

"No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies," she had tweeted. The actress later got into a spat with Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh for dedicating a song to RiRi. Ranaut called Dosanjh a "Khalistani".

Her take on depression

Ranaut's tweet against illustrator Priyanka Paul, when she spoke about mental health and depression- ""What is that tatoo on your arm? Some ogre ? Ha ha I love weirdos you are the kind of woman I want in my wild house parties, stop fighting with me... come on be nice ... sending you a hug, now reciprocate nicely..."

The spat between Ranaut and the 22-year-old artist went on for days on Twitter, with several people coming out in support of Paul and slamming the actress for being insensitive towards mental health.

'Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in the party's mouthpiece Samana had said that it was shameful that she questioned the integrity of Mumbai Police. He had written, "We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it."

Kangana's response on Twitter read, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

Her argument on reservation with IPS officer

Ranaut locked horns with Indian Police Service officer D Roopa Moudgil over the latter’s comments on bursting firecrackers on Diwali, calling her a "shame in the name of police force" and demanding her suspension. The spat, which was originally between the officer and a Twitter handle - True Indology - over the connection behind firecrackers and Diwali, saw the actress providing her inputs.

"Side effects of reservations, when unworthy and undeserving, get the power they don’t heal they only hurt,” Ranaut tweeted."Living off on tax money, these cops are answerable for arm twisting commoners, it’s a valid question rather than taking people’s complaints and assisting them, why is @D_Roopa_IPS indulging in time pass trolling that too in working hours threatening and intimidating youngsters," Ranaut wrote on Twitter.

She added, "Side effects of reservations, when unworthy and undeserving gets the power they don’t heal they only hurt, I don’t know anything about her personal life but I guarantee that her frustration is stemming out of her incompetence #BringBackTrueIndology.