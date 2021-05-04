Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account permanently suspended, actress says 'Twitter only proved my point'

Kangana Ranaut, who had over 3 million followers on Twitter, sought imposition of President's rule in West Bengal | File image.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been permanently suspended for violation of policies. Minutes before the suspension, the actress had posted a series of tweets on the alleged violence that took place in West Bengal after the assembly election results were declared on May 2.

A Twitter spokesperson said that Ranaut's account has been permanently suspended for "repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy".

"We have been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service," the spokesperson added.

Ranaut, who had over 3 million followers on Twitter, had sought imposition of President's rule in West Bengal after Mamta Banerjee-led TMC secured a landslide win in the state.

Reacting to the suspension, Ranaut said, "Twitter has only proved my point they're Americans & by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do. I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema."

But my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved, and censored for thousands of years, and still, there is no end to the suffering, she said, as quoted by ANI.

The Manikarnika actress had uploaded a video where she can be seen sharing an emotional message speaking about the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The same can also be found on her Instagram account.

As users clicked on the actor's Twitter handle @teamkangana, the website shows "Account suspended" and "Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules".

This is not the first time Twitter has taken action against the actor's account. Earlier, the micro-blogging site had removed a number of tweets made from her account for violating the platform's policies.

The tweets made in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest were deleted by Twitter on February 4.

Ranaut's account was also briefly suspended over her controversial remarks about "Tandav" creators. In the now-deleted tweet, Kangana had said that it was "time to take their heads off", for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the web series.