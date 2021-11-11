Kangana Ranaut slammed for ‘India got independence in 2014’ comment, police complaint filed

Kangana Ranaut (Image: Facebook/ Team Kangana Ranaut)

A video of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut saying India got real freedom in the year 2014, i.e., after Bharatiya Janata Party came to power at the Centre and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India – has gone viral on social media, earning her brickbats and more.

Kangana was heard saying at a media event that what India attained in 1947 was not independence, but “bheek” (alms or handouts) from the British imperialists.

Her remarks have drawn the ire of most, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi, who on November 11, lashed out at her for belittling the sacrifices made by Indian freedom fighters.

Hitting out Kangana Ranaut – who is an ardent supporter of his party -- for her “asli azaadi” remark, Varun Gandhi said: “It is an anti-national act and must be called out as such. To not do so would be a betrayal of all those who shed blood so that today we may stand tall and free as a nation.”

The BJP leader who has been voicing conflicting notes of late, shared Kangana’s viral clip from his official Twitter handle and wrote: “Insulting the sacrifices made by Mahatma Gandhi, praising his killer, and now disregarding the sacrifices of freedom fighters like Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and several others. Should I call this madness or treason?”

Meanwhile, a police complaint has been filed against the 34-year-old actress who was banned from Twitter over her incendiary comments, by Aam Aadmi Party national executive chairman Preethi Menon. She tweeted: “Submitted an application to the Mumbai Police requesting action on Kangana Ranaut for her seditious and inflammatory statements, under IPC sections 504, 505, and 124A.”



Taking strong objection to her comments, Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “The new Ruchi Pathak on the block. From 99 year lease to bheek main mili azaadi. All the blood, sweat and balidan of our freedom fighters including Jhansi ki Rani dismissed to please the master. The WhatsApp history fans.”