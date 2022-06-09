Kangana Ranaut falls for spoof video, lashes out at Qatar Airways chief

Actor Kangana Ranaut lashed out at the chief executive of Qatar Airways after falling for a spoof video. “This idiot of a man has no shame,” Ranaut said in a now-expired Instagram story, apparently taking the parody video to be true.

The spoof video shows Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker requesting a Twitter user to take back his call to boycott the airline. It was made after the Twitter user “Vashudev” shared a video asking Indians to boycott Qatar Airways in response to a diplomatic row that erupted after two BJP members made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The spoof video features an interview in which Al Baker’s responses have been dubbed to include several snide jibes at “Vashudev”.

"I cancelled all my meetings and flew straight to Qatar because Vashudev is our biggest shareholder. And he decided to boycott our lines from his headquarters which is the terrace of his house," Al Baker appears to say in an interview with Al Jazeera in the spoof video. "He was having a powercut at that time in his neighbourhood and he made that devastating video.

"Vashudev is our biggest shareholder with a total investment of Rs 624.5. We don't know how to operate anymore. I have grounded all the flights. Our flights are not operating anymore. We are requesting Vashudev to take this call for boycott back,” Al Baker appeared to say in the parody clip.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, 35, apparently did not realise it was a spoof as she lashed out at the Qatar Airways CEO for “bullying a poor man.”

"All so-called Indians who are cheering this bully for making fun of a poor man remember this is exactly why you all are a big bojh (burden) on this overpopulated country," she wrote in an Instagram story, sharing a screenshot of the spoof video.

Screenshot of Instagram Stories shared by @kanganaranaut

"This idiot of a man has no shame bullying a poor man, mocking his insignificance and place in the world,” Ranaut continued.

"Vasudev may be poor and insignificant for a rich man like you but he has the right to express his grief, pain and disappointment in whatever context it may be... remember there is a world beyond this world where we all are equal...," she concluded.

It appears that the actor deleted her Instagram stories after several people mocked her for falling for fake news.