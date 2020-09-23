'Kangana of Cricket': MS Dhoni fans attack Gautam Gambhir for criticising his IPL 2020 performance

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s performance at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has created quite a buzz, though it has not always been appreciative in nature.

The Chennai Super Kings captain could not lead his team to victory in his team's second game on September 22, and lost to Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs. Although MS Dhoni made 29 off 17 balls, he was on nine off 12 before the final over had started. His stagnant performance before the last over led to some criticism of Captain Cool.

There were only whispers about his showing until cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir decided to slam Dhoni for batting at position number seven. Criticising the former Indian captain, Gambhir said: “Makes no sense to me. In fact, you (Dhoni) should be leading from the front," Gambhir said in a segment for ESPNCricinfo. "Yes, you can talk about MS Dhoni’s last over when he hit three sixes, but it was of no use, to be honest. It was just your own personal runs."



His statement invoked instant, steep criticism from Dhoni fans, with one Twitter user even dubbing Gautam Gambhir the “Kangana of cricket” for not supporting a former teammate.



