Kana Labs Partners with Web3 Gaming Expert Intella X to Enhance Web3 Gaming Infra Offerings

Kana Labs Partners with Intella X

Kana Labs has announced its strategic partnership with Intella X, the next generation of the Web3 gaming platform. Renowned for their commitment to establishing new benchmarks for game platform providers in Web3, Intella X provides proprietary platform services, a unique service protocol that perpetually rewards both game developers and gamers. With their exclusive revenue protocol that redistributes shares of its revenue back to the stakeholders of the ecosystem, Intella X has set its journey on redefining blockchain gaming and the widespread adoption of Web3.

Intella X’s ecosystem has been designed from the ground up to provide a seamless Web3 gaming experience for both Web2 and Web3 users. They hope to provide high-quality games and leverage its set of unique products and services to create a contributor-centric environment that fosters continued user engagement and growth of its ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Kana Labs is a Web3 and Blockchain infrastructure specialist who is actively working towards demystifying the complexities of the DeFi & GameFi ecosystem, making it easier to access for both new and existing users and developers alike. Kana Labs is renowned for its liquidity and cross-chain bridging middleware (SDK) toolkit that enables dApps to gain instant multi-chain capabilities and its account abstract smart wallet. Kana Labs is the only service provider in today’s market to combine both non-EVM and EVM chains under a single platform.

In the pursuit of their common goal of mass adoption of Web3 gaming, the two projects will explore collaborating to develop a highly accessible Web3 gaming infrastructure, offering users a seamless Web3 gaming experience. The prosperous Web3 gaming ecosystem of Intexlla X, with an impressive lineup of high-quality games, combined with Kana Labs’ smart wallet SDK offering account abstraction, cross-chain communication, and multi-chain support capabilities, promises to instigate revolutionary changes in the Web3 gaming industry.

Karthik Subramaniam, CEO of Kana Labs, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are extremely thrilled to have Intellax use our AA infrastructure to power their games. This partnership will likely be a trendsetter for the web3 gaming industry on how web3 games are supposed to work and how an ecosystem can be built around it”.

"Kana Labs is at the forefront of offering advanced blockchain infrastructure, and Intella X is excited to partner with Kana Labs to explore the integration of this innovative infrastructure into the Intella X ecosystem. We look forward to providing our users with a more seamless Web3 gaming experience, taking one step closer to our ultimate goal of mass adoption of blockchain technology” - Sungjin Ko, CEO of Intella X

About Intella X -

Intella X is the next generation of Web3 gaming platforms committed to setting a new benchmark for game platform providers. Through proprietary platform services and a unique service protocol that rewards both game developers and gamers, Intella X is redefining blockchain gaming and driving the widespread adoption of Web3. With a vision to empower gamers and create a thriving ecosystem, Intella X is at the forefront of the Web3 revolution.

About Kana Labs -

Kana Labs is a Web3 & blockchain infrastructure specialist working to reduce entry barriers and demystify the complexities in today’s DeFi and GameFi markets. Their product ecosystem is made of multiple blockchain networks from both EVM and Non-EVM backgrounds under the same roof. They cater to both end users and developers with a platform that helps users to swap, stake and find the best yield vaults across the Web3 space while also providing an EIP-4337-based account abstraction smart wallet and a middleware that combines cross-chain bridging and liquidity aggregation solutions into one unit in the form of easy to use SDK toolkits.

