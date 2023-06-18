Google Doodle celebrates the birth anniversary of Indian biochemist Kamala Sohonie

Google Doodle celebrating the birth anniversary of Kamala Sohonie.

Google Doodle on Sunday celebrated the 112th birth anniversary of Indian biochemist Kamala Sohonie. The Doodle featured Sohonie and displayed her work on "Neera"- a palm nectar-derived beverage with high Vitamin C content.

Sohonie was born on June 18, 1912 in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Both her parents were chemists and she studied chemistry and physics at Bombay University, topping her batch in 1933.

Sohonie was the first Indian woman to earn a PhD degree in 1939 in a scientific field and was a recipient of the "Rashtrapati Award" for her work on "Neera".

Sohonie overcame bias and skepticism and was the first female to study at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. For the next few years, she studied various proteins found in legumes and came to a conclusion that it helped in boosting nutrition in children.

In 1937, she secured a a research scholarship at Cambridge University, which is where she discovered "Cytochrome C"- the enzyme that helps generate energy in plants. She completed her PhD thesis on this discovery in a span of 14 months.

After returning to India, Sohonie studied the nutritional benefits of specific foods and played a key role in the development of "Neera". "Neera" has proven effective in improving the health of pregnant woman and malnourished children.

Sohonie would later become the first female director of the Royal Institute of Science in Bombay. The doodle featuring Sohonie was visible only for Google users in India, Brazil, Iceland and Germany.

