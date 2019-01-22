Kamala Harris to run for US President in 2020: 10 things to know about her

US Senator Kamala Harris on Monday announced to run for President in 2020. Labelled as the best bet amongst the Democrats, she announced her bid for the White House on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on the show Good Morning America.



Kamala Devi Harris was born on October 20, 1964, in San Francisco. She is the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India. Her parents divorced when she was seven and along with her sister Maya, she was raised by the mother who was granted custody of children by the court-order settlement.



She has majored in political science and economics from Howard University in Washington, DC. She later earned her Juris Doctor from the University of California and was admitted to the State Bar in 1990 to become the first female district attorney in San Francisco and the first black-skinned DA in California.



During her tenure as the San Francisco attorney, she created ‘Back on Track’, an anti-recidivism program for which she received a bit of praise from crime-policy experts.



During Obama’s presidency, Harris was considered as a possible Supreme Court nominee if other seat opened up.



In her first speech on the Senate floor, Harris made a statement which said an undocumented immigrant is not a criminal. She later added that it is a civil offence and not criminal.



Harris refused to defend Proposition 8 in 2008, which bans same-sex marriage. In her statement, Harris said that the amendment violates the Constitution as the Supreme Court has described marriage as a fundamental right for every citizen.



Harris supports familial DNA searching wherein the police can take DNA samples from a crime scene and compare it to the existing database to look for any familial match. Police in California has expanded the practice of checking the DNA samples against convicted criminals and checking them against the samples in database.



In October 2017, Harris declared that she would rather shut down the government than vote for a spending bill that did not address the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and ensure those covered by the program would not be deported. She said she won't vote for the end-of-year-spending bill until a decision was made about what to do with DACA.



Harris’ US Senate campaign committee has raised $21.5 million to date with $1.7 million in cash on hand. Lawyers have been generous to Harris’ US Senate campaign committee, as individuals working in the law profession have given almost $2.3 million since her first run.



In April, Harris made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where the hostess asked, “If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?” Harris replied: “Does one of us have to come out alive?” as reported by NYPost

