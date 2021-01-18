MARKET NEWS

Kamala Harris reveals secret details about her blind date with Douglas Emhoff

Later, Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff shared a snapshot of the moment on his social media.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
(Image: AP)

(Image: AP)


US Vice president-elect Kamala Harris has revealed interesting details about her blind date with Douglas Emhoff, now her husband.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Harris was asked if at one point she had ever Googled Emhoff before they first met on a blind date in 2013.

“Oh, this is a reveal,” Emhoff laughed.


“I’ve never been asked that,” Harris added.

“I did!”, she said.


“So, yes, my best friend set us up on a blind date,” Harris said.

“And she said, ‘Just trust me. Just trust me.’ You know, she wanted me to just kind of go into it, and she said, ‘Don’t Google him.’ I did!”

The couple got married in 2014. Emhoff is set to become the first second gentleman of the United States.

In the interview, Emhoff also revealed that he was at a Lakers game with his friends when he decided to text Harris. He also called her the next morning and left her a voicemail.


“I left this ridiculous voicemail, which she has saved and plays back to me on our anniversary every year,” Emhoff said. “I thought I’d never hear from her again.”


“It was just, it was adorable,” Harris added.

“And it was just, I mean, the thing about Doug is that he is exactly who he is. He’s just fully authentic and clear about the things he cares about. And it’s his family, his work ...”


“You,” Emhoff added.


Later, Emhoff also shared a snapshot of the moment on his social media, “When you find out your wife actually *did* Google you before your first blind date.”




Harris then teased the moment herself, saying “Thankfully Google didn’t scare me away.”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be swearing-in as President and Vice-President in Washington DC on January 20.

Ahead of the inauguration, husband Douglas Emhoff is also getting an official Twitter handle with the name 'Second Gentleman.'

His new account @SecondGentleman bio reads, "Future Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Devoted dad. Proud husband to Vice President-elect Harris."

American presidents and vice-presidents, the spouse is always a female, hence the existence of the First and Second Lady. With Kamala Harris now becoming the first-ever woman to become the vice president in history, Emhoff will be the first male second spouse in the country's political history.
TAGS: #Douglas Emhoff #Kamala Harris #trends #United States #World News
first published: Jan 18, 2021 02:13 pm

