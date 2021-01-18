Kamala Harris reveals secret details about her blind date with Douglas Emhoff

US Vice president-elect Kamala Harris has revealed interesting details about her blind date with Douglas Emhoff, now her husband.

“So, yes, my best friend set us up on a blind date,” Harris said.

“And she said, ‘Just trust me. Just trust me.’ You know, she wanted me to just kind of go into it, and she said, ‘Don’t Google him.’ I did!”

The couple got married in 2014. Emhoff is set to become the first second gentleman of the United States. In the interview, Emhoff also revealed that he was at a Lakers game with his friends when he decided to text Harris. He also called her the next morning and left her a voicemail.

“I left this ridiculous voicemail, which she has saved and plays back to me on our anniversary every year,” Emhoff said. “I thought I’d never hear from her again.”

“It was just, it was adorable,” Harris added. “And it was just, I mean, the thing about Doug is that he is exactly who he is. He’s just fully authentic and clear about the things he cares about. And it’s his family, his work ...”

“You,” Emhoff added.