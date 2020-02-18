App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kamal Nath ‘not upset with Jyotiraditya Scindia’… or is he?

Their public spat is a cause of great concern for the Congress party as Kamal Nath’s government in the state is hanging by a thread.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on February 18 said he is not upset with his Congress party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Though this statement should excite all the party bigwigs -- given the two leaders have sparred in the past – the way Kamal Nath worded his sentence made people go back and read between the lines.

According to a Millennium Post report, the Congress CM has clarified that he never gets upset with anyone. Addressing the media, he said: “I was never upset with Shivraj Singh Chouhan, then why should I be with Scindia?”

Their public spat is a cause of great concern for the Congress party as Kamal Nath’s government in the state is hanging by a thread. Moreover, infights between senior party colleagues have become apparent again with Milind Deora and Ajay Maken, and Sharmistha Mukherjee and P Chidambaram fighting over Twitter.

Notably, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia are set to meet later this week to work on their sour relation as the party has reportedly appointed a mediator to salvage the situation.

The differences between the two Congress leaders came to the fore when Scindia raised questions about poll promises that the Madhya Pradesh government hasn’t fulfilled yet.

Scindia had said he would take to the streets if the MP government didn’t deliver on promises made in the manifesto. To this, Kamal Nath had replied saying: “Toh utar jaaye (implying what’s stopping him)”.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 07:31 pm

tags #Congress party #Jyotiraditya M Scindia #Kamal Nath #Madhya Pradesh government #political infighting

