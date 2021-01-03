Kamal Haasan slammed for saying dignity integral to women empowerment

Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan has faced immense backlash on Twitter for suggesting “dignity and equipoise” are integral to women empowerment.



Dignity and equipoise are important to your protection and empowerment. With the above qualities, your self-defence can become non-violent. When non-violence meets violence, there is no combat; clearly the criminal is exposed. Your confidence can do more damage than pepper spray https://t.co/0frfUtciWZ

— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 2, 2021

He recently shared a video of MNM leader and Foodbank India founder Sneha Mohandas performing self-defense moves on Twitter and wrote: “Confidence can do more damage than pepper spray.”

In the video, a saree-clad Sneha Mohandas can be seen using a ‘nunchaku’. She had captioned it: “Feeling confident in your ability to protect yourself empowers you to live with less fear and more freedom.”

Kamal Haasan had shared that saying: “Dignity and equipoise are important to your protection and empowerment. With the above qualities, your self-defense can become non-violent. When non-violence meets violence, there is no combat; clearly, the criminal is exposed. Your confidence can do more damage than pepper spray.”

His “patriarchal” comment drew the ire of many who slammed him for “mansplaining” what women empowerment is.



EXTREME BULLSHIT! that i have heard in recent times.Have experienced patriarchy masquerading in many forms . This takes the cake. @ikamalhaasan its your personal choice to have manu_smriti as your bed time read. atleast refrain from quoting it. @kavita_krishnan @dhanyarajendran https://t.co/cPg8EV7FN7

— sashikanth senthil (@s_kanth) January 2, 2021



