Kamal Haasan slammed for saying dignity integral to women empowerment

Kamal Haasan recently shared a video of MNM leader and Foodbank India founder Sneha Mohandas performing self-defense moves on Twitter and wrote: “Confidence can do more damage than pepper spray.”

January 03, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan has faced immense backlash on Twitter for suggesting “dignity and equipoise” are integral to women empowerment.

He recently shared a video of MNM leader and Foodbank India founder Sneha Mohandas performing self-defense moves on Twitter and wrote: “Confidence can do more damage than pepper spray.”

In the video, a saree-clad Sneha Mohandas can be seen using a ‘nunchaku’. She had captioned it: “Feeling confident in your ability to protect yourself empowers you to live with less fear and more freedom.”

Kamal Haasan had shared that saying: “Dignity and equipoise are important to your protection and empowerment. With the above qualities, your self-defense can become non-violent. When non-violence meets violence, there is no combat; clearly, the criminal is exposed. Your confidence can do more damage than pepper spray.”

His “patriarchal” comment drew the ire of many who slammed him for “mansplaining” what women empowerment is.




