Kamal Haasan on language row: Hindi is a child in diapers, youngest in family of languages

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan spoke out on the Hindi imposition debate going on in the country once again and said it is like “a child in diapers” as compared to the other, ancient languages spoken in India.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief was addressing an event in Chennai’s Loyola College on October 1, when he made this comment.

It was organised by the educational institute’s Department of Visual Communication and he was responding to a query raised by a student concerning his latest video on the Hindi imposition debate.

Reiterating his stance on Hindi being imposed across India, the politician said: “Among the family of languages, the youngest is Hindi. It is a little child in diapers. We will have to take care of that language because it is our child too. We will definitely take care of it. Compared to Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, it is still young.

He added that he made this statement with immense compassion and affection and was not aimed at deriding the language in any form, reported NDTV. However, he also mentioned that Hindi being a “good language” doesn’t justify it being imposed on citizens of India who do not speak Hindi.

Haasan added: “Our contention is, do not stuff it down our throats. You called us for dinner, lay it on the plate. Don’t make us a guest and give us a menu, which order to eat. We will not accept it.”

The actor’s statement comes weeks after he had released a short video, lashing out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for attempting to impose Hindi. He took jibes at Shah for saying only Hindi can unite India.

Shah had said: “There are several languages in India, and they have their own value, but it is important for the nation to have one language that it is identified by in the world. If there is one language that can unite the country, it is Hindi.”

Haasan’s video was in response to this. In the 1.33-minute-long video, he had stated that such a move could turn an “inclusive India into an exclusive one”.