LinkedIn deletes account of SpaceX's Kairan Quazi. The reason is...

Kairan Quazi received support from the internet after LinkedIn deleted his account.

Social networking platform LinkedIn deleted the profile of 14-year-old Kairan Quazi, who was recently hired by Elon Musk's SpaceX. As per the company rules, the minimum age for any person to have an account on the platform is 16 which Quazi currently does not meet.

Quazi took to his Instagram to share a photo of Linkedin deleting his account and captioned the post saying, "@linkedin just sent me this notice that they are deleting my account because I'm not 16. This is the illogical, primitive nonsense that I face constantly. I can be qualified enough to land one of the most coveted engineering jobs in the world but not qualified enough to have access to a professional social media platform? @LinkedIn showing everyone how regressive some tech company policies are. Can people please share this screenshot on their LinkedIn for me and ask people to connect with me on Instagram?,".

Quazi received several responses on the post, many of whom came out in his support.

"It’s so sad to see that LinkedIn ‘close the gates’ for such extraordinary and talented people! I hope linkedin moderators think again about their actions! Keep up your great work Kairan," a user wrote.

"So sorry Kairan! That is utterly ridiculous," a second user wrote.

Quazi, who is of Bangladeshi-American origin, became the youngest employee at Elon Musk's SpaceX after he passed a "technically challenging" interview, prior to his graduation from Santa Clara University.

Also read: Kairan Quazi, 14, becomes youngest employee at Elon Musk's SpaceX

