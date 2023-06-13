Kairan Quazi, 14, becomes youngest employee at Elon Musk's SpaceX

The news of Kairan Quazi joining SpaceX was also confirmed by Santa Clara University over LinkedIn. (Photo credit: Screengrab from linkedin.com/kairanquazi).

14-year-old Kairan Quazi became the youngest employee at Elon Musk's SpaceX after he passed a "technically challenging" interview, prior to his graduation from Santa Clara University.

Quazi took to LinkedIn to confirm the news and added that he would be joining "the coolest company on the planet" and would be working in the Starlink engineering team.

"I guess this will be my LinkedIn "I'm excited to announce..." post! I am graduating from Santa Clara University's School of Engineering where I learned that "engineering with a mission" is not a gimmicky tagline. Where a culture of rigor, collaboration, accountability, and impact deeply resonated with the needs of a radically accelerated learner.

Next stop: SpaceX! I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a Software Engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability," Quazi wrote.

The news of Quazi joining SpaceX was also confirmed by the university over LinkedIn who wrote that the teenager was a highly sought-after tutor at the university.

"At just 14, Kairan Quazi will be the youngest graduate in Santa Clara's 172-year history. What's next for him? Heading to Washington state with his mom, Julia, to become SpaceX's youngest software engineer.

"During his time at SCU, Kairan actively participated in the Association for Computer Machinery and was a senior senator in the Associated Student Government. The talented 14-year-old also found himself in high demand as a tutor, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after members of the tutoring staff," the university wrote.

The child prodigy graduated from Las Positas College when he was nine years old and later graduated with an AS degree in Mathematics with the highest distinction.

He joined Santa Clara University at the age of 11 for a BS degree in Computer Science & Engineering. Post his graduation, Quazi was awarded an internship at Intel Labs as an AI research co-op fellow.

He later worked at Blackbird AI, where played a role in designing a detection tool to help discover social media content manipulation.

Some of Quazi's other interests include reading books and playing computer games.