    ‘Kacha Badam’ singer Bhuban Badyakar hospitalised after road accident in West Bengal

    Bhuban Badyakar, of 'Kacha Badam' fame, was trying to back his vehicle when he rammed it into a wall. He was rushed to the hospital where he was given first-aid and discharged.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 01, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
    Bhuban Badyakar said he's taken a break from his professional commitments until he recovers. (Screengrab from viral video of 'Kacha Badam')

    Bhuban Badyakar said he's taken a break from his professional commitments until he recovers. (Screengrab from viral video of 'Kacha Badam')

    Bhuban Badyakar, the peanut seller from West Bengal who became a viral sensation after his song “Kacha Badam” became a rage on social media, was hospitalised after he met with an accident in his hometown.

    Badyakar was trying to back his motorcycle when he rammed it into a wall. He was rushed to the hospital where he was given first-aid and discharged, reported Indian Express.

    Speaking to the media house, Badyakar said he received injuries on his face but is fine now. He has taken a break from his professional commitments as he recovers.

    Badyakar was seen last week performing live in Kolkata’s Someplace Else pub in Park Street.

    A resident of Kuraljuri village of West Bengal’s Birbhum district, Badyakar became an overnight sensation when a YouTube channel called ‘Ektara’ shared a video of him singing the ‘Kacha Badam (raw peanuts)’ song while selling peanuts. Over the span of two months, the video has clocked in over 21 million views.

    In the original video, Badyakar can be seen selling peanuts in exchange for small trinkets and broken household items. The lyrics of the Bangla song roughly translates to ‘if you have anklets, bangles, imitation chains, then you can give them to me, I will give you equal portions of peanuts’.

    The video gained a lot of traction and was picked up by singer and musician Nazmu Reachat who made a remix and soon after, it became a viral trend on various social media platforms.
