'Kacha badam becomes pakka': Piyush Goyal as India gets 10th unicorn in 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal used the "Kacha Badam" meme to celebrate India's 10th unicorn.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has caught on to the trend of using memes to convey a message on a topical subject. A day after India got its tenth unicorn in 2022, the Minister of Commerce and Industry shared a meme featuring Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller from West Bengal's Birbhum.

Badyakar shot to internet fame after his viral song "Kacha Badam". He was recently given Rs 3 lakh by the music company which remixed the song.



Another 'Kacha Badam' becomes 'Pakka'

India adds its Tenth Unicorn in just 53 days pic.twitter.com/25RRezpfZF — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 23, 2022

“Another 'Kacha Badam (raw almond)' becomes 'Pakka (ripe)'. India adds its tenth unicorn in just 53 days,” Piyush Goyal tweeted, with a meme featuring Badyakar. The “Before” photo features him in his regular shirt, in a village, and the “After” photo has him in a black blazer, inside a studio.

“Unicorn” is a term for private tech companies valued at over a billion dollars.

Software firm Hasura, which makes web app development faster, said on Tuesday that it has raised $100 million at a valuation of a billion dollars led by Greenoaks Capital, continuing investor interest for pure software startups which tend to burn less money and have a large market amid growing digitisation.

Founded in 2017 by Tanmai Gopal and Rajoshi Ghosh, Hasura cuts down the time and expertise required to build GraphQL APIs for data access. GraphQL is an open-source language for queries originally developed by Facebook.

Hasura has been downloaded more than 400 million times and has earned more than 25,000 `GitHub' stars since its introduction in 2018, it said in a statement. It is designed to make web application development faster by eliminating bottlenecks to data access for frontend and fullstack developers.