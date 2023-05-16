K-pop singer Haesoo, 29, dies by suicide

K-pop singer Haesoo was found dead in her hotel room last week. She was 29. The authorities are suspecting a death by suicide, Korean media reported. Her death promoted an outpouring of grief from her fans on social media.

“On May 12, Haesoo left our side and became a light in the vast ocean. Haesoo was a warm person who knew how to give love to those around her, share affection, and receive it,” her reprsentaitve said in a statement, South Korean news website Soompi reported.

“Her bereaved family, as well as her acquaintances and colleagues, are all mourning her with heavy hearts after being informed of the sudden sad news.”

Haesoo was scheduled to perform at a festival on May 20, YTN reported.

The trot singer’s funeral will be held in a quiet, private ceremony.

Haesoo was born in 1993 and made her debut as a trot singer in 2019. She recently appeared on two TV shows, “Immortal Songs” and “Boss in the Mirror.”

Several other young K-pop stars have died of suspected suicides in recent years.

In April this year, K-pop star Moonbin, a member of the boy band Astro, died of suspected suicide.

Another K-pop singer, Goo Hara, died 2019. She had been abused by an ex-boyfriend who, after they split, blackmailed her over their sex videos. The suspected death by suicide occurred a month after her close friend, K-pop star Sulli, took her own life after a long struggle with online bullying, prompting demands in South Korea for stronger punishments for cybercrimes.

Sulli's death echoed that of fellow K-pop star Jonghyun, who died by suicide in 2017 after battling depression.