TCS’ new CEO is religious rather than spiritual, studies Sanskrit and is an avid reader

Top TCS executive K Krithivasan has been picked to take over as CEO, marking a big leadership change for one of the world's most valuable companies. Krithivasan will succeed Rajesh Gopinathan, who announced his resignation earlier this week after a 22-year stint with the IT giant.

Krithivasan, 57, has been a part of TCS for 34 years. He is at present the global head of the TCS' core Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group.

But how is he like in life outside TCS? Humble and kind, his co-workers and friends say.

Krithivasan is also religious, rather than spiritual. He has been studying Sanskrit for years and likes running, reading and being with his friends and family in his spare time.