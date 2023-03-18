TCS’ new CEO is religious rather than spiritual, studies Sanskrit and is an avid reader

K Krithivasan, the CEO-designate of TCS.

Top TCS executive K Krithivasan has been picked to take over as CEO, marking a big leadership change for one of the world's most valuable companies. Krithivasan will succeed Rajesh Gopinathan, who announced his resignation earlier this week after a 22-year stint with the IT giant.

Krithivasan, 57, has been a part of TCS for 34 years. He is at present the global head of the TCS' core Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group.

But how is he like in life outside TCS? Humble and kind, his co-workers and friends say.

Krithivasan is also religious, rather than spiritual. He has been studying Sanskrit for years and likes running, reading and being with his friends and family in his spare time.

The incoming TCS boss is from Chennai and but will now have to relocate to Mumbai.

The move seems more challenging for Krithivasan as compared to his upcoming job itself, the CEO-designate said during a press conference. “Leaving Chennai is a tough decision. People that know the culture will know.”

Krithivasan was born in Tiruchirappalli and went on to attend college in Chennai. He earned a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Madras.

He completed his post-graduation in Industrial and Management Engineering from the IIT Kanpur.

Krithivasan joined TCS in 1989, as the Executive Vice President

"During his long tenure at TCS, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management and sales," the company said. "He has played a key role in helping BFSI customers with digital transformations, change management cycle acceleration, value delivery, technology strategy and governance.

Krithivasan will be supported in his job transition by Gopinathan, who will stay on till September 15, 2023.

"I am confident that he is best positioned to take TCS to greater heights along with the leadership team," Gopinathan said about his successor. "I will be working closely with Krithi to give him all the support that he needs.”