Watch: Protestor disrupts British politician’s wedding with orange confetti

A woman threw orange confetti on George Osborne and his wife as they left the church after their wedding (Image credit: @JustStop_Oil/Twitter)

Just Stop Oil has denied responsibility for disrupting George Osborne’s wedding while applauding the protester who threw orange confetti on him and his wife. The former British Chancellor of Exchequer was leaving a church in the village of Bruton, Somerset on Saturday after his wedding when an unidentified woman accosted him and his wife, Thea Rogers.

The woman, dressed in a floral outfit, threw orange confetti on the newlyweds. Footage shows her emptying a paper bag of confetti over the heads of the surprised newlyweds. She continued following the couple and throwing confetti until security intervened.

It was assumed that Just Stop Oil was behind the disruption since the campaign group shared the video on Twitter along with the caption: “You look good in orange George Osborne - congratulations to the newlyweds.”



You look good in orange @George_Osborne — congratulations to the newlyweds. pic.twitter.com/LARxEoraU2

— Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 8, 2023

However, Just Stop Oil has since denied responsibility for the stunt.

“The lady who threw confetti in Bruton yesterday was upholding a tradition that is common across many cultures. We absolutely defend the right for people to throw confetti (of whatever colour) at weddings and other celebrations,” it said in a statement.

“If it was a form of protest — which is yet to be established — we applaud it and thank the person concerned. It was peaceful and not especially disruptive, but got massive media attention for Just Stop Oil’s demand,” the statement read.



Confettigate: A Statement From Just Stop Oil The lady who threw confetti in Bruton yesterday was upholding a tradition that is common across many cultures. We absolutely defend the right for people to throw confetti (of whatever colour) at weddings and other celebrations. If it… pic.twitter.com/e0uRJkV2S6

— Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 9, 2023



Just Stop Oil is demanding a complete ban on all new coal, oil and gas projects. The campaign group has claimed responsibility for a string of high-profile disruptions in the recent past – including throwing tomato soup over Van Gogh’s iconic Sunflowers painting and pouring orange powder on a snooker table at the world championships.

Around 200 guests attended George Osborne’s wedding to his longtime partner and former aide Thea Rogers.