 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Just started earning? Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath has this investing advice for you

Edited by : Ria Saini
Nov 14, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath spoke to Moneycontrol about how youngsters can balance saving and spending.

For first-time job holders, where to invest money can be a confusing decision. Should you put your savings into mutual funds or take bigger risks with crypto? Zerodha's Nithin Kamath suggests starting simple.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Nithin Kamath said young people just starting their investment journeys should consider putting money into fixed deposits.

"I say that if you are young and don't know about stock markets, mutual funds, etc, the idea is to start off with a bank deposit," he said.

Kamath said once they have built a certain amount of capital, youngsters can begin SIPs.

He added that having a fixed amount in deposits along with SIPs reduces  one's chances of getting affected when markets go down.

"If you start this as a habit, you wouldn't stop because the market gyrated up or down," he told Moneycontrol.