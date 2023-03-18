 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill is battling stage-three cancer

AFP
Mar 18, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST

Neill, who is from New Zealand, shot to fame after starring as Dr Alan Grant in the 1993 blockbuster said he began treatment last March for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Sam Neill revealed the diagnosis in his memoir "Did I Ever Tell You This?"

Actor Sam Neill has revealed he is being treated for stage-three blood cancer, writing in a memoir that he was "possibly dying" from the illness diagnosed a year ago.

The New Zealander, who burst to fame after starring as Dr Alan Grant in the 1993 blockbuster "Jurassic Park", said he began treatment last March for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Neill, 75, makes the revelation in his book "Did I Ever Tell You This?", which is being released next week.

In the opening chapter, written while undergoing chemotherapy, Neill said: "The thing is, I'm crook. Possibly dying. I may have to speed this up."