Juneteenth 2023: History, significance and quotes

The United States commemorates Juneteenth annually on June 19. The day is significant since it marks the end of slavery. Juneteenth has gained increased prominence over the years due to growing awareness of racial injustices.

Here's the history, significance and quotes that can be shared on Juneteenth:

Juneteenth 2023- History

On June 19 865, close to two months after the Confederate general Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox, Va., Union general Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston in Texas to inform enslaved African Americans that they were free and the Civil War had come to an end.

General Granger's announcement put into effect the the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been issued on January 1 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln.

Juneteenth 2023- Significance

Juneteenth symbolises the victory of resilience, pursuit of equality and the struggle against systemic injustice. As communities in the United States come together to honor the milestone, the day serves as reminder of the progress made and work that is still left to develop a more equitable and inclusive society.

Juneteenth 2023- Quotes

"Every Black person you meet is a miracle…We are valuable because of our humanity and declared valuable because our ancestors declared our worth when they fought for us to live." -Brittany Packnett

"Understanding history is one of many ways to break the cycle. Lift up/amplify Black voices. Support Black-owned businesses. Reach back. Mentor." -Chadwick Boseman

"Juneteenth is important to me because till this day black people are still subject to racial injustice on a global scale, and are still victims of racial abuse regardless of where they are from. Juneteenth allows us to remember how far black people have progressed since and it is a reminder of the strength we have within us." -Bethel Kyeza