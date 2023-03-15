 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Video: Jr NTR mobbed at Hyderabad airport on return from Oscars after RRR's victory

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

In an Instagram video, Jr NTR was seen mobbed by fans and media personalities as he approached his car after returning from attending the Oscars where RRR won the award in the 'Best Original Song' category.

Jr NTR was returning to Hyderabad after attending the Oscars where RRR won the award in the 'Best Original Song' category.

Telugu actor Jr NTR returned to his native Hyderabad late on Tuesday night after attending the Oscar awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram video, the 39-year-old was seen mobbed by fans and media personalities as he approached his car. The actor made his way out of the airport with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and was surrounded by large crowds, while making his way to the car. He later stood on top of the car, waved at the crowds and blew kisses.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

ALSO READ: Watch how Team ‘RRR’ celebrated Oscar win for ‘Naatu Naatu’ in viral photos, videos
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

Speaking to the media, Jr NTR said he was very proud of RRR and watching MM Keeravani and Chandrabose accept the Oscar on stage was the best moment for him.