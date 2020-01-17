Journalist had no right to talk to me: Corporator Vikrant Chavan defends abusing woman

Vikrant Chavan, a Congress corporator from Thane, whose video abusing a woman at a metro station had gone viral on social media, justified his action saying “she had no right to talk to me without my permission”.

In the viral video, Chavan could be seen throwing his weight around a female journalist when she tries to speak to him at a metro station. He can even be seen hit her.

The incident took place on January 16, when Mumbai-based journalist Tabassum Barnagarwala spotted the corporator misbehave with the staff at a metro station. When she tried to intervene, she was asked to shut up and back off.

Chavan has defended himself saying he only pushed the woman’s mobile away because she started making a video while he was interacting with the metro staff in the capacity of a corporator.

Challenging her to escalate the matter, he told ANI: “I had an argument with the metro officials after my ticket got stuck in a machine at the metro station. A woman started making a video, so I pushed her mobile away. If I am wrong, she can sue me, but if I am not wrong, I will take action.”

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, he also said there is no proof that he was shouting at the metro staff and that metro stations are anyway not a silence zone.

The corporator further said: “I was asking for my right. I am a corporator, yet I didn’t travel without a ticket”, and attacked Barnagarwala instead saying: “Who’s that girl? Is this the way to behave with a common man?”.

“She came at the end of the movie and is trying to create a full-length film… I only told her not to speak to me without my permission, since I am a corporator,” he added.



THREAD:"I am a corporator, do you know that?"was the first thing I heard as I entered the metro station today.Congress corporator Vikrant Chavan was shouting at two Metro staffers & two security personnel who tried their best to calm him down.Being a journalist, I was curious (1)

— Tabassum (@tabassum_b) January 15, 2020



..and I asked a staffer named Sajid what had happened.

"He is a corporator, that is the only reason he is shouting. He won't even listen," he said.

I listened as a security guard requested that it was a silent zone, Chavan flared up and shouted louder. (2)

— Tabassum (@tabassum_b) January 15, 2020



I decided to intervene, and asked Chavan politely to calm down. His voice grew louder, he said "Tu ja yahan se. Mein Vikrant Chavan hun. Corporator". At that point we decided to make a video. Chavan got violent, hit my hand to stop the video. (3) @INCIndia @INCMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/9L1wzcAN6M

— Tabassum (@tabassum_b) January 15, 2020



By this point more security was coming. He quickly left the station.

A day after NCP minister Nawab Malik's brother Kaptan Malik's video went viral for assaulting labourers, herr is a Congress politician who is using his power for no reason. Some background to Vikrant Chavan (4)

— Tabassum (@tabassum_b) January 15, 2020



In 2015, Congress' Chavan, from Thane, was charged with abetment to suicide after Thane builder Suraj Parmar committed suicide. Chavan was accused of "mental harassment and demanded payoffs" from Parmar forcing him to end his life. (5) @INCIndiaLive @INCMaharashtra

— Tabassum (@tabassum_b) January 15, 2020



Chavan, with three other corporators, was accused of creating a nexus involving politicians and builders. He was even imprisoned for some time in Parmar's suicide case. In 2017, Thane police raided his and his family's house due to undeclared assets. (6)

— Tabassum (@tabassum_b) January 15, 2020



Despite so many cases,this year Congress nominated Chavan to contest from Oval Majiwada seat for State assembly elections in Thane.

It is sad to know that politicians avail such freedom to shout and assault at their whim and still get nominated by party @INCMaharashtra @ie_mumbai — Tabassum (@tabassum_b) January 15, 2020

The scribe had shared her ordeal on Twitter along with the video clip they had made before Chavan hit her hand. She wrote:She also pointed out how Chavan is the same corporator who was imprisoned after being indicted in the suicide case of Thane builder Suraj Parmar. His residence was also raided once due to undeclared assets, Barnagarwala wrote.