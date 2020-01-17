App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Journalist had no right to talk to me: Corporator Vikrant Chavan defends abusing woman

The Congress corporator said: "A woman started making a video, so I pushed her mobile away. If I am wrong, she can sue me, but if I am not wrong, I will take action."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vikrant Chavan, a Congress corporator from Thane, whose video abusing a woman at a metro station had gone viral on social media, justified his action saying “she had no right to talk to me without my permission”.

In the viral video, Chavan could be seen throwing his weight around a female journalist when she tries to speak to him at a metro station. He can even be seen hit her.

The incident took place on January 16, when Mumbai-based journalist Tabassum Barnagarwala spotted the corporator misbehave with the staff at a metro station. When she tried to intervene, she was asked to shut up and back off.

Chavan has defended himself saying he only pushed the woman’s mobile away because she started making a video while he was interacting with the metro staff in the capacity of a corporator.

Challenging her to escalate the matter, he told ANI: “I had an argument with the metro officials after my ticket got stuck in a machine at the metro station. A woman started making a video, so I pushed her mobile away. If I am wrong, she can sue me, but if I am not wrong, I will take action.”

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, he also said there is no proof that he was shouting at the metro staff and that metro stations are anyway not a silence zone.

The corporator further said: “I was asking for my right. I am a corporator, yet I didn’t travel without a ticket”, and attacked Barnagarwala instead saying: “Who’s that girl? Is this the way to behave with a common man?”.

“She came at the end of the movie and is trying to create a full-length film… I only told her not to speak to me without my permission, since I am a corporator,” he added.

The scribe had shared her ordeal on Twitter along with the video clip they had made before Chavan hit her hand. She wrote:




She also pointed out how Chavan is the same corporator who was imprisoned after being indicted in the suicide case of Thane builder Suraj Parmar. His residence was also raided once due to undeclared assets, Barnagarwala wrote.




First Published on Jan 17, 2020 02:07 pm

tags #corporators #journalist attack #viral video

