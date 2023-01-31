 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Britain's Joshimath? Thousands of houses worth £600 million at risk in UK

Jan 31, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

Some residents like Lucy Ansbro have already shelled out thousands of dollars protecting their homes from coastal erosion. The 54-year-old had spent £500,000 on her home in Suffolk.

The UK may eventually face a crisis like India's Joshimath as thousands of houses worth around £600 million are likely to into the sea by the end of the century due to coastal erosion, a report has warned.

More than 20 at-risk villages were analysed to estimate how much of the coastline could be lost, the New York Post reported. In all, over 2,200 homes in the UK are predicted to sink into the sea by 2100.

According to the report, the areas most at risk include Cornwall, Cumbria, Dorset, East Yorkshire, Essex, the Isle of Wight, Kent, Northumberland, Norfolk, and Sussex.

Angela Terry, chief executive of research by climate action group One Home, told New York Post, "Sea levels are rising as global temperatures soar and so larger waves batter our coast during severe storms. These irreversible changes mean some cliff faces are crumbling fast. We can’t turn the tide or build a wall around the entire coast so we urgently need to help seaside communities to prepare for the damage that will come."