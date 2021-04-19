MARKET NEWS

Jose Mourinho sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinhosix, who was in charge from December 2019, leaves the club in seventh in the Premier League

Moneycontrol News
April 19, 2021 / 03:24 PM IST

Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have sacked its Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho six days ahead of Tottenham competing in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, reported The Telegraph.

According to the report, Mourinho, who was in charge from December 2019, leaves the club in seventh position in the Premier League.

Media reports claim that first-team coaches Ryan Mason and Chris Powell are set to take charge for the remainder of the season.
first published: Apr 19, 2021 03:24 pm

