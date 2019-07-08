Jony Ive quitting Apple to set up own firm. Here are some of his iconic industrial designs and more

After working for Apple for more than 20 years, Jony Ive, the British national who was instrumental in making Apple one of the world's most valuable firm, is leaving the company.

Sir Jonathan, who gave iMac, iPod, and iPhone their iconic designs, will be quitting Apple towards the end of this year to set up his own creative firm which he has named LoveFrom. According to a Financial Times report, Apple is slated to be his first client and the firm will launch officially in the year 2020.

His company will be based in California and it will reportedly focus on wearable technology, healthcare, and various personal passions. Ive’s friend Marc Newson, who was also his collaborator at Apple from 2014, is also joining LoveFrom.

Commenting on his career decision, he said: “This just seems like a natural and gentle time to make this change.”

However, he is leaving Apple at a time when the tech giant is undergoing a sea of structural changes. For instance, the company’s retail chief Angela Ahrendts quit in April and it left investors worrying over plummeting iPhone sales.

The tech giant’s boss Tim Cook had once said that Ive’s “role in Apple's revival cannot be overstated”, while the company’s founder Steve Jobs had said that Ive could be his “spiritual partner” at Apple.

The Briton began heading Apple's design studio in 1996, when the firm was downsizing due to financial constraints. Ive was a junior when Jobs embarked on the journey to revive Apple. Jobs chose the British designer after noticing that they both believed that the look and feel of a gadget should get equal importance as the technology driving it.

Apple’s fate started turning around when Steve Jobs and Ive created the iMac together in 1998, proving to the PC market that computers could look beautiful and savvy too. He launched the iPod three years later. Here are some of the other landmark industrial designs he created:

2004 - iPod Mini

2007 - iPhone

2008 - MacBook Air

2010 - iPad

2015 - Apple Watch

2016 - AirPods