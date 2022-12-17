Join the conversation with thought leaders from the industry as they discuss India’s Rise into a Global MedTech Hub

Even though the gaps in healthcare were more pronounced in the decade, the pandemic underlined the need for the industry to become more innovative than ever before. With COVID-19 placing unparalleled demands on the healthcare industry, we saw rapid innovation, deployment of vaccines, the power of digital, and advanced technologies come to rescue.

With India widening the vaccine basket of the world, the efforts were hailed by world leaders, and UN organisations, underpinning the potential of the country to advance itself in the industry through holistic as well as cutting-edge solutions.

With this in mind, GE Healthcare in association with MoneyControl has organised a two-day webinar called NEW HORAIZON 2.0 to focus on how India can emerge as a global hub for manufacturing of medical devices, and how health tech inevitably optimises the healthcare practice, enhances patient-doctor communication and improves patient outcomes with precision at the core of care.

The webinar will also cover the accelerated use of teleconsultations and remote monitoring, especially in the wake of the pandemic and answer questions on the future of med-tech. The discussions with experts from the industry will also focus on how to improve connectivity, and streamlined healthcare networks with the help of initiatives such as The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and 5G technology will enable greater connectivity across healthcare ecosystems. The discussion will probe the minds of industry leaders on how technology will accelerate India’s healthcare ecosystem towards precision care.

Why Attend?

India’s healthcare system is a collection of paradoxes wherein advanced medical technologies and devices are continuously developed even as lack of accessible and affordable healthcare dominates conversations at the other end. NEW HORAIZON 2.0 is the perfect platform to understand and come closer to resolving this paradox with the brightest minds discussing, debating topics that plague the med-tech industry.

Furthermore, India is the fourth largest market for medical devices in Asia and among the top 20 markets globally. Throughout the pandemic and even earlier, India has shown the potential to grow even further and take the lead in the medical devices sector, thanks to advantageous solutions such as skilled manpower, ease of business through its industry-friendly rules and also offers a huge market.

In fact, according to India MedTech Expo, the current market size of the medical devices industry in India is estimated at $11 billion, representing a sunrise sector of the Indian economy. From Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Medical Devices, along with the establishment of four Medical Device Parks across the country, the webinar will discuss how India can emerge as a global hub for the manufacturing of medical devices.

The panellists are also likely to take up topics of immediate concern and important pointers that seek to expand the country’s role in the medical field along with technological improvements that can turn India into the top medical devices country in the world in the near future.

Who’s Speaking

The panellists for the topic on turning India into a global medtech hub include Dr Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare (Client), Dr Sahajanand Prasad Singh, President, IMA, Sunil Khurana, CEO & MD, BPL Medical Devices Ltd, Girish Krishnamurthy, MD & CEO, Tata Medical and Diagnostics Ltd.

The panel discussion group on India’s precision healthcare sector also include illustrious industry names such as Girish Raghavan, VP – Engineering, GE Healthcare, Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, Dr H S Chhabra, Indian Spinal Injury Centre, Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman - Medical Advisory Board, Manipal Hospitals Group, Prof (Dr) Rajib Dasgupta, Chairperson, CSMCH, JNU And Managing Editor, Indian Journal Of Public Health and Dr K Hariprasad, President of Hospitals Division at Apollo Hospitals.

How To Join -

From questions on data privacy to preparedness and proactiveness required to bring about a transformation in the precision healthcare sector, and discussions on how India’s skilled manpower can be leveraged, how the country can bridge the accessibility gap to turn into a global med-tech hub, this webinar session brings you closer to healthcare industry’s most pressing conversations.

With pertinent questions, relevant responses and a stellar guest list, NEW HORAIZON 2.0 is the discussion on healthcare industry that you cannot miss.

