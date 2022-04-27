Johnny Depp fails to recall his films at Amber Heard trial: 'I don't watch them'

Johnny Depp had to resigned from his role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise in 2020 after losing his UK libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater."

On the fourth day on the witness stand during the defamation trial in the US, actor Johnny Depp revealed that he does not remember the names of his movies. "I don't watch them. I feel better not watching them," he said when asked to name his own films. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor could not remember any save one -- Alice In Wonderland.

Depp has been attending court over his ongoing $50 million defamation trial against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard over an opinion piece she wrote in The Washington Post claiming that she was a victim of domestic abuse. According to a report by People, Depp was being questioned by his legal team, when they asked him to list his movies.

After naming Alice in Wonderland, Depp was unable to recall other projects and then said he avoids watching his films. "I'm so pathetic when it comes to knowing what movies I've done. I'm sorry. I just, I don't watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?"

This made the attendees in the Fairfax, Virigina courtroom laugh so hard that Judge Azcarate said, "Order in the court or I will have you removed. Understood? Thank you."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009 and started dating a few years later. They got married in 2015 and a year later, Heard filed for divorce.

The Aquaman actor alleged that Depp had physically abused her during their marriage under the influence of drugs or alcohol. While The Pirates of the Caribbean actor denied the accusations, he also claimed that the allegation has ruined his Hollywood career.

