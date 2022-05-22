Johnny Depp channels Captain Jack Sparrow for fans outside court | Watch

Johnny Depp, who was dropped as the lead from the Pirates of the Carribbean franchise for the sixth film, channelled his inner Captain Jack Sparrow for his fans while leaving court recently.

The actor was dropped from the reboot in 2018 after former wife Amber Heard’s op-ed in Washington Post was published in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

The now viral video, shot by a fan, shows fans gathered outside Fairfax County circuit court in Virginia to cheer for Depp. As he leaves in his car, one of them cried out: “You’ll always be Captain Jack Sparrow!”

“He’s still around somewhere,” Depp replied, in Captain Jack Sparrow's slurry British accent, smiling and waving. “I see him now and again.”

“We love you Johnny” screams another fan while yet another is heard saying “We love your hair” to which, Depp points at his scalp, causing more laughter.

The video was tweeted on Wednesday after the day’s proceedings had concluded in the highly-publicised trial for the defamation lawsuit Johnny Depp filed against Amber Heard.

The Hollywood star has claimed Heard's article impacted his ability to land acting roles and sued her for $50 million. Heard, who had a starring role in Aquaman, did not name Depp in the op-ed, but he sued her for implying he was abused her.

On the other hand, Heard countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands and that her career was impacted by statements made by Depp’s lawyer.