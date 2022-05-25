Woman claims Johnny Depp is the father of her child in courtroom outburst

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial began in Virginia in April. (Image: AFP)

The highly-publicised Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial took a bizarre turn on Monday when a woman stood up in court and claimed that the Pirates star was the father of her child.

According to the Daily Mail, the outburst occurred while Johnny Depp, 58, and his legal team were preparing to leave the courtroom during a break. Judge Penney Azcarate, who is presiding over the defamation trial, had already left the room when the woman held up her child and yelled “This baby is yours,” at Depp.

“Johnny, I love you! Our souls are connected,” the woman reportedly exclaimed.

Johnny Depp simply turned and waved at the woman. The courtroom audience, meanwhile, watched agape as a deputy approached the woman and escorted her out. The wristband which allowed her access to the trial was snipped off by the deputy.

A Law & Crime reporter later said that the woman claimed she had been joking.

The outburst caused quite a buzz inside the Virginia courtroom, which has consistently been packed with fans of Johnny Depp since the trial began earlier this year.

The 58-year-old Depp filed suit against ex-wife Amber Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Heard, 36, who had a starring role in Aquaman, did not name Depp in the op-ed, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.

The Texas-born Heard countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands.

Depp, during his four days on the witness stand, denied ever striking Heard or any other woman and claimed that she was the one who was frequently violent.





